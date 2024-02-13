2014 Chhattisgarh Ambush Case: NIA Court Sentences 4 Maoists To Life Imprisonment

A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh has sentenced four members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) to life imprisonment for their involvement in an ambush in the state in 2014 that left 16 people, including 11 CRPF and four police personnel, dead.

The court in Jagdalpur convicted Mahadev Naag, Kawasi Joga, Dayaram Baghel and Maniram Madiya of the state's Bastar and Sukma districts, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Tuesday.