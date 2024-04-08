National

2 Men Held At Delhi Airport For 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat

The incident happened on April 5 when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight, the police said.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for mentioning they were "carrying a nuclear bomb", officials said on Monday. 

According to the FIR filed by an airline official, the duo asked the security staff "what will you do if I am carrying a nuclear bomb".

Malani and Lalani were arrested as they posed security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, a senior police official said.   

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangani said investigation has revealed that the accused are contractors in the construction sector.

"They had travelled to Dwarka in Delhi to meet a business associate regarding a purchase. Following their arrests, they were released on bail and the investigation is ongoing," the DCP said.

