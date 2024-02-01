National

2 Booked For Cheating Navi Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 4.41 Crore In Optical Fibre Cables Deal

The victim, a resident of Kharghar area who operates a business of optical fibre cables, entered into a deal with the accused for taking the supply from them.

February 1, 2024

Police arrests two persons for cheating businessman from Maharashtra

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a 61-year-old businessman from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township of Rs 4.41 crore in a deal pertaining to the optical fibre cables, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Kharghar area who operates a business of optical fibre cables, entered into a deal with the accused for taking the supply from them. The businessman paid a total sum of Rs 4,41,64,000 into the account of the accused since January last year but the cables were not supplied, the official from CBD police station said.

Based on his complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against two persons from Nagpur under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

