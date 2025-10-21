19-Year-Old Killed, Cousin Critically Injured In Firecracker Dispute In UP's Mau

Ajay Chauhan (19) dies in clash over bursting firecrackers in Mau, UP.
Cousin Radheshyam Chauhan critically injured and admitted to district hospital.
Police register case; investigation underway in Katihari village dispute.
A clash over bursting firecrackers in Katihari village of Mau district left a 19-year-old dead and his cousin critically injured on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.
According to PTI, the deceased, Ajay Chauhan (19), was attacked with sticks and sharp objects during a scuffle near a pandal, while his cousin, Radheshyam Chauhan also 19, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.
Dr Zaheer Sarfaraz, Emergency Medical Officer at the hospital, told PTI, “Ajay was brought dead, while another youth remains under treatment in critical condition.”
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Ghosi police station. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)