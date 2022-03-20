'Zelenskyy' Brew: Assam Startup Names Tea After Ukrainian President To Honour His Valour

In a bid to recognise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's unwavering courage and valour in the face of the Russian invasion, Aromica Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after him.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromica Tea, launched the Assam CTC tea brand 'Zelenskyy' on Wednesday.

"The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn country. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Barua stated.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Barua elaborated that the new CTC tea included the extra strong punch that the Indians tend to enjoy while the orthodox tea provided the quintessential flavour.

Trying to draw an analogy between President Zelenskyy's mettle and the strong punch of the CTC tea is the primary reason behind naming our product after him, he told The Indian Express.

The brew will be available for sale online.

How did the netizens react to the 'Zelensky' brew

Aromica Tea's unique endeavour to recognise the Ukrainian President's extraordinary mettle garnered wide appreciation on social media.

North Eastern state of India🇮🇳, Assam based start-up, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to “honour his valor and courage” in the face of the Russian invasion.

North Eastern state of India🇮🇳, Assam based start-up, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to “honour his valor and courage” in the face of the Russian invasion. @ZelenskyyUa @InnaSovsun @kiraincongress @PysarenkoMaria #Ukraine #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/hYUcTgk6qP — Vicky Mahanta (@VickyMahanta) March 18, 2022

"A new Assam tea blend called Zelenskyy, Really Strong has been released by startup @AromicaTea. This shows how globally people are appreciating the exceptional courage & valour of President" sic.

A new Assam tea blend called Zelenskyy, Really Strong has been released by startup @AromicaTea This shows how globally people are appreciating the exceptional courage & valour of President @ZelenskyyUa of #Ukraine️ #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/JHrA4QYenI — Joydeep Phukan (@joyphukan) March 16, 2022

According to Tea Board data, Russia, the largest importer of Indian tea, had sourced 34.09 mn kg of brew in 2021. Ukraine, on the other hand, imported 1.73 mn kg tea from India during the year.

Tea planters and exporters have recently expressed concern over their possible impact on shipments to Russia amid the war.

Exporters fear that payments, which are usually in dollars, would get affected with the US has imposed sanctions on Russia.