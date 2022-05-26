'Will Establish Ram Rajya': Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Starts Mandir-Masjid Row

Stirring a mandir-masjid row in Telangana, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that several mosques were demolished to build temples over them. He also vowed that the BJP would rid the state of evil powers and establish “Ram Rajya.” The BJP MP also said that when his party would come to power in the state, it would abolish the reservations for minorities and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the poor among upper castes.

Addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Telangana’s Karimnagar, Bandi said, "Several temples were demolished and mosques were built over them by Muslim rulers in Telangana," adding, “If these mosques are dug up now, there is a possibility of unearthing Shiva Lingams."



Referring to the Gyanvapi Mosque row and throwing a challenge to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Bandi said that the saffron party must be allowed to dig all mosques and if skeletons were found, the mosques would be left as they are. However, if Shivalingas were found, then the premises would be taken up.



According to media reports, he also announced, “If the BJP comes to power, we shall abolish all the madrasas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Castes and Economically Backward Castes. We shall also permanently remove Urdu as the second official language.”

He also vowed to work against religious conversions and "love jihad" and said madrassas, where unlawful activities allegedly happened, would be banned in Telangana when his party comes to power in the state.



Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of 'love jihad'. Hindu society will not tolerate if the poor are made to change their religion. Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate," he said.

"We will make sure those who say 'love jihad' get a taste of lathi. We will act tough against those doing religious conversions," he said, addressing a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti'.

Kumar referred to 'The Kashmir Files' films and said 'Razakar Files' would be brought out soon to open the eyes of "pseudo secularists" on the atrocities committed against "Hindu society" by the 'Razakars' during the Nizam rule.

(with PTI inputs)