Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Will Establish Ram Rajya': Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Starts Mandir-Masjid Row

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay vowed to work against religious conversions and "love jihad" and said madrassas, where unlawful activities allegedly happened, would be banned in the state when his party comes to power.

'Will Establish Ram Rajya': Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Starts Mandir-Masjid Row
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. Twitter/@bandisajay_bjp

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 9:03 am

Stirring a mandir-masjid row in Telangana, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that several mosques were demolished to build temples over them. He also vowed that the BJP would rid the state of evil powers and establish “Ram Rajya.” The BJP MP also said that when his party would come to power in the state, it would abolish the reservations for minorities and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the poor among upper castes.

Addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Telangana’s Karimnagar, Bandi said, "Several temples were demolished and mosques were built over them by Muslim rulers in Telangana," adding, “If these mosques are dug up now, there is a possibility of unearthing Shiva Lingams."

Referring to the Gyanvapi Mosque row and throwing a challenge to the  All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Bandi said that the saffron party must be allowed to dig all mosques and if skeletons were found, the mosques would be left as they are. However, if Shivalingas were found, then the premises would be taken up. 

According to media reports, he also announced, “If the BJP comes to power, we shall abolish all the madrasas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Castes and Economically Backward Castes. We shall also permanently remove Urdu as the second official language.” 

He also vowed to work against religious conversions and "love jihad" and said madrassas, where unlawful activities allegedly happened, would be banned in Telangana when his party comes to power in the state.

Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of 'love jihad'. Hindu society will not tolerate if the poor are made to change their religion. Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate," he said.

"We will make sure those who say 'love jihad' get a taste of lathi. We will act tough against those doing religious conversions," he said, addressing a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti'.

Related stories

Plea For Nod To Prayers At Shivling In Gyanvapi Mosque Complex Transferred To Fast-Track Court

Qutab Minar To Taj Mahal: Controversial 'Temple' Claims That Made It To Court This Year

'Refrain From Communal Incitement': India On Pakistan's Criticism Over Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Kumar referred to 'The Kashmir Files' films and said 'Razakar Files' would be brought out soon to open the eyes of "pseudo secularists" on the atrocities committed against "Hindu society" by the 'Razakars' during the Nizam rule.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

National Ram Mandir Gyanvapi Masjid Mosques Ram Rajya Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana Hindu-Muslim Riot Madrasas
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?