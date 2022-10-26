'When Will A Hijab Wearing Girl Become AIMIM President?' BJP Takes A Jib At Owaisi



All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that one day he wants to see a hijab-clad woman become India’s prime minister. To this, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)'s Shehzad Poonawalla asked when will the AIMIM first have a hijab-clad president.

Owaisi had made this statement in Karnataka after campaigning in Bijapur for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The media had asked him what he felt of the UK getting an India-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. After his response, Poonawalla tweeted

Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM?



Let us start with that?

The AIMIM chief said that the real agenda is to end the “Muslim identity” and therefore the nation’s diversity. AIMIM tweeted a video of this media interaction.

“They feel there is danger with halal meat, Muslims’ caps and their beards. The PM`s words ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ are empty rhetoric. BJP`s real agenda is to end India`s diversity and Muslim identity,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM is contesting in four wards in the upcoming Bijapur Municipal Corporation election which will be held on October 28. The party chief held door-to-door elections on Tuesday and also held a roadshow as part of the election campaign. AIMIM will contest all the seats in future elections in Uttar Pradesh, as per the party’s state president Shaukat Ali. Ali also claimed that many leaders of the Samajwadi Party will join the party in the future.

“Owaisi never spoke about Hindu-Muslim issues. ATMs were blacklisted in Muslim areas, so it became national news. It became a Hindu-Muslim issue. There are hardly any banks in Muslim areas in UP. No schools, no proper hospitals, and medicines in these areas. We will keep fighting for all this,” Ali said.

Last month, the state government ordered a survey of Islamic educational institutions or madrassas in Kanpur.

Owaisi alleged that this exercise was meant to target Waqf properties. “Do the survey for Hindu Endowments Board properties too. There`s a conspiracy behind madrasas` survey. The UP government is violating Article 300 (Right to property), "If someone has illegally registered govt property as Waqf property, fight it in court, go to Tribunal. Such a targeted survey is absolutely wrong. It`s systematic targeting of Muslims,” he told media persons in Hyderabad.

