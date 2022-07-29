Following the row over the 'Rashtrapatini' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, National Commission for Women (NCW) president Rekha Sharma on Thursday called the remark by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "sexist and derogatory" and stated that it shows his "mindset towards women".



Speaking to reporters, she further said, "When he can speak like this towards the highest authority of India, how must he behave with others?"



She asked Chowdhury to apologise for his remark and sought action against him. The NCW has written to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on this matter.



The NCW press note stated that the remarks made are incredibly derogatory, sexist and condemnable, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. It has asked Choudhury to appear before the NCW in person on August 3 at 11:30 am and to tender a written explanation for his remarks.





National Commission for women @ncwIndia and all the State Commissions for women who were present in quarterly meeting at Visakhapatnam today condemned the derogatory and sexist remark made by @adhirrcinc against Honorable President of India. @ncwIndia is sending him summons. pic.twitter.com/sM2U1uiN2N — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) July 28, 2022

"His words are deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon'ble President. We call upon right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language," the statement further said.



Rekha Sharma along with Chairpersons and representatives of State Commissions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan were present at the quarterly meeting in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh where they have condemned the "sexist" remarks made at the Parliament.



Meanwhile, referring to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.