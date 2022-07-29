Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Rashtrapatni' Row: NCW Serves Notice To Congress's Adhir Chowdhury Over 'Sexist' Remark Against President Murmu

NCW President Rekha Sharma asked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to apologise for his remark and sought action against him. The NCW has written to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on this matter. 

undefined
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 9:00 am

Following the row over the 'Rashtrapatini' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, National Commission for Women (NCW) president Rekha Sharma on Thursday called the remark by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "sexist and derogatory" and stated that it shows his "mindset towards women".

Speaking to reporters, she further said, "When he can speak like this towards the highest authority of India, how must he behave with others?" 

She asked Chowdhury to apologise for his remark and sought action against him. The NCW has written to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on this matter. 

The NCW press note stated that the remarks made are incredibly derogatory, sexist and condemnable, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. It has asked Choudhury to appear before the NCW in person on August 3 at 11:30 am and to tender a written explanation for his remarks.

 

"His words are deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon'ble President. We call upon right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language," the statement further said.

Rekha Sharma along with Chairpersons and representatives of State Commissions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan were present at the quarterly meeting in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh where they have condemned the "sexist" remarks made at the Parliament.

Meanwhile, referring to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

Tags

National NCW National Commission For Women (NCW) National Commission For Women Congress Leader In Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress Rashtrapatni Remark President Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham