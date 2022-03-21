Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Delhi-Doha Flight Of Qatar Airways Diverted To Karachi On 'Emergency', Probe Ordered

Qatar Airways' flight 'QR579' from Delhi to Doha on 21 March has been diverted to Karachi. According to the airline, the incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers to Doha.

Representational Image AP

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 11:43 am

A Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha passenger plane was diverted to Karachi on Monday after it declared an emergency due to indication of smoke in the cargo hold, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services, and passengers disembarked it in an orderly manner using stairs, it said in a statement.

The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha, the airline said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," it said.

Qatar Airways said its flight "QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold". 

