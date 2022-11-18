Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'No One Has Courage To Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Says Rajasthan Congress After Gujjar Threat

Amid the Gujjar community's threat that it will not allow the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan if their past demands are not fulfilled, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that no one has the courage to stop the yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 8:57 pm

Amid the Gujjar community's threat that it will not allow the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan if their past demands are not fulfilled, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that no one has the courage to stop the yatra.

He said that the yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter the state on December 3 on its pre-decided route.

He said that the yatra is underway from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and people are waiting for it with much excitement.

The yatra will enter from Jhalawar and pass through Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Lalsot, and Alwar, he said.

"If there is any issue then it can be raised and the government and organization are ready to hear it. But, no one has the courage to stop the yatra of Rahul Gandhi. The aim of the yatra is to end the environment of fear so there is no question to be feared," Dotasra told reporters at a press conference when asked about different groups, including Gujjars and contractual staff, opposing the yatra.

Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla recently said that the community will not let the ‘yatra’ enter the state if their previous reservation-related demands in educational institutes and jobs are not fulfilled by the state government.

Five communities under Most Backward Classes (MBC), including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems they are facing in getting the five percent quota in jobs and educational institutions.  

"I understand that those who give such threats, do not believe in the constitution and do not love the country. These are people who want to create an environment of hate and fear," Dotasra said.

Related stories

Congress Can Only Break Country, Not Unite It, Says Nadda On Bharat Jodo Yatra; Condemns Rahul's Savarkar Remarks

Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath Receive Death Threat After Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Indore

Maharashtra: Mahatma Gandhi's Great Grandson Joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress Calls It 'Historic'

He said that party leader Rahul Gandhi has been saying that the aim of the yatra is to end the environment of fear.

Before the press conference, a meeting related to the yatra was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence and attended by several ministers, MLAs, and party leaders.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Govind Singh Dotasra Kanyakumari To Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra Rajasthan Rahul Gandhi Most Backward Classes (MBC) Sawai Madhopur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis