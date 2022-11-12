Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas': President Droupadi Murmu To Attend Grand Event In Birsa Munda's Native Village In Jharkhand

The government had last year declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of the tribal leader and remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 3:36 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will attend a mega event in Ulihatu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, the birthplace of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, to mark the second Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, Union Minister Arjun Munda said on Saturday.

The government had last year declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of the tribal leader and remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

"On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year, the ministry in coordination with the Jharkhand government has planned a mega event at Khunti in the presence of the President," Munda, the Union tribal affairs minister, said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will pay floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at Parliament complex, he said. Munda said cultural programmes, seminars, workshops, essay, songs, dance, sport and painting competitions have also been planned across the country in coordination with state governments and tribal research institutes. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas President Droupadi Murmu Jharkhand's Khunti District Tribal Leader Birsa Munda Union Minister Arjun Munda Tribal Freedom Fighters Vice President Jagdeep DhankarParliament Complex
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material