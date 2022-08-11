 J&K: 3 Soldiers Martyred In Attack On Army Camp In Rajouri, 2 Terrorists Killed

Three soldiers were killed in action after two militants barged into an army camp early this morning in the Darhal region of Rajouri, around 200 km from the winter capital Jammu. Both the militants were killed in the encounter.

According to the reports, the two militants were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, around 25 km from Rajouri. The Army soldiers deployed in the area retaliated and an encounter broke out with the militants. Additional parties were despatched for the location. While five army personnel were wounded in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries. The search operation is underway.

Three soldiers were killed in action after two militants barged into an army camp early this morning in the Darhal region of Rajouri, around 200 km from the winter capital Jammu. Both the militants were killed in the encounter.

According to the reports, the two militants were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, around 25 km from Rajouri. The Army soldiers deployed in the area retaliated and an encounter broke out with the militants. Additional parties were despatched for the location. While five army personnel were wounded in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries. The search operation is underway.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday condoled the death of three soldiers in a terrorist attack on an army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.