Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

 IAF's 5 Tejas Jets To Take Part In Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

According to IAF's statement on Wednesday, the 'Cobra Warrior 22' exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces.

 IAF's 5 Tejas Jets To Take Part In Multilateral Air Exercise In UK
Tejas Fighter Jet PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 7:19 pm

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a three-week multilateral air exercise at Waddington in the UK from March 6 with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

The IAF said on Wednesday that 'Cobra Warrior 22' exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces.
It said the exercise from March 6 to 27 will be a platform for the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to demonstrate their manoeuvrability and operational capability.

"The IAF Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and other leading air forces," the IAF said in a statement. 

"The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and share best practices amongst the participating air forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship," it said. 

Related stories

Global Interest In Tejas Aircraft; IAF Will Receive Light Combat Model From March 2024: HAL Chairman Madhavan

The IAF said five Tejas aircraft will fly to the UK and the C-17 aircraft will provide the fleet necessary transport support.

Last week, the IAF showcased Tejas jets at the Singapore Air Show with an eye on the possible export potential of the jet to friendly countries in years to come.

Three Tejas fighter jets and a 44-member contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had participated in the Air Show from February 15 to 18.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

Tags

National Indian Air Force United Kingdom Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Combat Flight Aircraft Tejas IAF Tejas Fighter Jet
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

513 Students Get 662 Offers At Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore

513 Students Get 662 Offers At Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore

Bengal Logs 236 New Covid cases, 9 Deaths

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Assam Logs 36 Fresh COVID Cases, Two Deaths

Fourth Phase Of UP Polls: 57.45 Pc Voting Recorded Till 5 PM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling