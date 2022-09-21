'Banned Book Week': Why Tyrants Hate Books

“The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.” ― Oscar Wilde

Books are the currency of thoughts and ideas. In a world divided between existential needs and metaphysical conundrums, books are temporal doors to the realms of spirituality, knowledge, fantasy, and freedom. Perhaps that is why tyrants have always hated books. Hated or feared? Perhaps a bit of both.

Soon after the first books started getting printed with the coming of Johannes Gutenburg's revolutionary printing press in Germany, those in power came up with ways to cap the spread of ideas. Sometime in the mid-16th century, the roman Catholic Church, once one of the most powerful institutions in the west, launched the Index Librorum Prohibitorum or the "List of Prohibited Books". It was a list of publications deemed heretical or contrary to Catholics morality. Reading or owning such books could led to (and did to) harsh punishments for heresy.

Many works by some of the greatest European thinkers, scientists, philosophers, poets, were banned by the Church, and remained hidden for centuries in the papal library of forbidden books.

But tyrants were banning books even before it was conceived. Before the printing press, the written word was a novelty only the rich or religious could afford. Sometime in 600 BC, the Hebrew prophet Jeremiah of Anathoth wrote on a scroll that the King of Babylon would destroy the land of Judah. The tail, recounted in Jeremiah 36, ends with the King of Judah burning the scroll and having Jeremiah arrested.

Book burning, the precursor of bans, essentially tdid the same thing and has been a political exercise across the world. Be it the Catholics or the Communists, the kings or the fascists, the capitalists and the Nazis. Joseph Stalin, an erstwhile bibliophile, was notorious for purging the libraries in USSR of books he found to even have a tinge of liberal Western ideology. As were Adolf Hitler and his Nazis.

When the Mamluks feom Turkey invaded India in the 12th century, one of the first things they attacked was Nalanda University, the creown jewel of the Magadha empire (in present day Bihar) which was said to have housed about 9 million books. ook burning was a strategy in the Ottoman empire too in Turkey where conquerors were in the habit of burning books that were written or read in the reign of theious ruler. It was not a matter of ideology as much as plain politics.

A free mind that thinks, creates and questions is no friend of tyrants. The banning of books represents a larger malaise, an attack on knowledge, on ideas, on the freedom of the mind to think, create or question. Even today, those in power continue their attempts to blacken out history and freedom ofthe mind

But in today's day and age of pirated literature and copies of copies of copies, banning a book is perhaps the best thing to do to it if not reading it. Banning a book ensures everyone reads it. Or at least reads the Cliffnotes on it.

Here, let us recall the historic burning of the Library of Alexandria. The philosopher-scientist Carl Sagan in the beginning of his magnum opus Cosmos laments the loss of the famous library stating that “all the knowledge in the ancient world was within those marble walls". In an editorial for Time magazine, Richard Ovenden, author of Burning the Books: A History of the Deliberate Destruction of Knowledge, had written that tale of the burning of the Roman library of Alexandria in what is today Egypt was a legend - a conglomeration of myths. He purported than rather than resulting from the destruction if war, the library (or libraries) of Alexandria went obsolete due to neglect of the state and the metaphysical intellectual degeneracy of readers who became increasingly drawn into the turmoil of physical survival.

Today, when libraries are fast becoming relics, the story of the library of Alexandria holds an important lesson: Knowledge can be banned but only ignorance can cause the death of it. The effort to keep ignorance at bay has to vigilant and constant. Keeping that in mind, we celebrate September 18-24

as the 'Banned Books Week 2022', an annual awareness campaign that seeks to shed light on books that have been banned or challenged by governments or sections of the people across the world.

After all, In the words of Maximillien Robespierre, the hero of the French Revolution, “The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.”