International

Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza

While the MET Gala was underway in the US on May 6, Israel decided to further intensify its war on Palestine by attacking the city Rafah.

Alex Kent/Getty Images
A pro-Palestine protestor writes Gaza on a memoriam near Central Park during a march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 in New York City. A demonstration at Hunter College drew around 200 protesters, who joined other area-college marches to the Met Gala being held this evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Alex Kent/Getty Images
info_icon

Some social media trends in recent years have shown that celebrities are not as out of bounds for criticism. Celebrities while gracing the MET Gala red carpet, draped in couture posing for media and their fans, would not have imagined they’d be facing boycott soon. While the much-hyped MET Gala was underway in the US on May 6, Israel decided to further intensify its war on Palestine by attacking the city Rafah.

The stark contrast between the glitz and glamour of the event and the destitute and destruction of Gaza has sparked rage in social media users against the silence and apathy of a section of celebrities and influencers towards the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. - AP Photo/Ramez Habboub
Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

“Blockout 2024”

The MET Gala 2024 has sparked a online movement called “Blockout 2024,” where social media users are digitally boycott celebrities and influencers. The movement comes in response to the perceived silence of some public figures on the Israel’s war on Gaza.

Social media users are blocking high-profile individuals on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and others. There are reports that the boycott has cost celebrities some share of their earnings from social media advertisements. The movement is also being seen as users holding celebrities and influencers accountable.  

The movement started after Haley Kalil, model-turned-influencer, shared a video where she was dressed in lavish clothes while standing near the MET Gala venue and lip-synched  the ‘Let them eat cake’ phrase from a 2006 movie. These infamous words are believed to be originally said by Marie Antoinette the queen of France in 1789 when the country was going through an economic crisis which led to severe food shortage. Her words have been a symbol of apathy and complete disconnect of the rich towards the crises of the public.

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) while criticising Kalil posted a video saying, “It’s time for the people to conduct what I want to call a ‘digital guillotine.’ A ‘digitine,’ if you will. It’s time to block all the celebrities, influencers and wealthy socialites who are not using their resources to help those in dire need,”. She also said, “We gave them their platforms. It’s time to take it back, take our views away, our likes, our comments, our money, by blocking them on all social media and digital platforms,”.

Kalil has deleted the controversial video and apologised for unknowingly using a trending audio. But the apology has not gone down well with the users. She has, reportedly, lost one million followers on TikTok since the boycott movement began.

Some of the other major celebrities and influencers who are facing boycott are Kim Kardashian, who has reportedly lost three million followers on Tik Tok. The list also includes Israeli actress and former soldier Gal Gadot, actress Zendaya, singer Taylor Swift and British singer Harry Styles.

Artists4Ceasefire Movement

While a section of celebrities and public figures are facing backlash over their silence on Israel’s war on Gaza, there are many others who have been standing with the people of Palestine. The Artists4Ceasefire, a collective started in October 2023 of filmmakers, actors and other artists, is calling for immediate and permanent ceasefire. The collective, on its website, has posted an open letter to US president Joe Biden urging him and “the US Congress [to] call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

The open letter is signed by artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Joaquin Phoenix, John Cusack, Jon Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa and many more.

Many artists wore the Artists4Ceasefire pin to support the cause at the Academy Awards 2024. These artists include Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed, Mahershala Ali, Kaouther Ben Hania and Misan Harriman.

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign depicting President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with blood on their hands, on the campus of Ohio State University on May 1, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Protesters returned after 36 were arrested participating earlier in the week as campuses across the country continued demonstrating against Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza. - Andrew Spear/Getty Images
Whiff Of An Elusive Ceasefire As US Backs A Peace Deal?

BY Seema Guha

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Police Register FIR For 'Baseless' Post About Priyanka Gandhi’s Daughter
  2. 14 Trapped In Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan Mines After Lift Collapses, Rescue Op Underway
  3. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  4. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  5. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Tottenham 0-2 Man City; Defending Champs On Top Ahead Of EPL Final Day
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  4. Philadelphia Vs New York City, MLS: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  5. Man City, Girona's Abu Dhabi Owners Given Options to Meet UEFA Champions League Entry Rules
World News
  1. Rise Of The Pro-Palestine Student Agitation And Where It Stands
  2. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  3. As Palestine Remembers 76th Year Of The 'Nakba', Death Toll in Gaza Continues To Surge With No End in Sight
  4. The Simpsons Fans Shocked By Mr. Burns' Voice In The New Season: 'Genuinely Awful!'
  5. Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival