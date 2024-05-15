Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza

A pro-Palestine protestor writes Gaza on a memoriam near Central Park during a march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 in New York City. A demonstration at Hunter College drew around 200 protesters, who joined other area-college marches to the Met Gala being held this evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Alex Kent/Getty Images

