The Germans' aims then were to steal the Soviet Union's resources and eliminate its people, he said.

"In the Baltic states, tens of thousands of people are declared subhuman, deprived of their most basic rights, and subjected to persecution," Putin said, referring to migration crackdowns. Moscow has repeatedly accused the Baltic nations of xenophobia and treating Russian minorities as "second-class".

Baltic States: The Baltic States, also known as the Baltic countries, are three independent nations—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—located on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. They secured their independence from the Russian Empire after World War I in 1918 and later gained freedom from the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.