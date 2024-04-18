Bird Flu Spreading To Humans, WHO Has A Warning | Explained

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird flu, also known as avian flu, is a contagious type of influenza that primarily spreads among birds. Occasionally, it can also affect humans.

There are many strains of bird flu virus, but most of them do not pose a threat to humans. However, four specific strains have raised concerns in recent years:

H5N1 (since 1997)

H7N9 (since 2013)

H5N6 (since 2014)

H5N8 (since 2016)

While H5N1, H7N9, and H5N6 typically do not easily infect humans and are not commonly transmitted from person to person, several people have been infected around the world, leading to a number of deaths.

Also Read | The Foot Power of the Footloose