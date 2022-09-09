Watch: Moment BBC Announces The Death Of UK's Queen Elizabeth II

The BBC's Huw Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday and was appreciated widely for his solemn presentation.

Edwards, one of the BBC's most senior journalists, was visibly emotional as he announced the confirmation of the Queen's death by the Buckingham Palace.

"A few moments ago, the Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said Edwards as he read the brief statement issued by the Palace. The announcement was followed by a special broadcast on the Queen.

The moment the BBC announced The Queen’s death. Presenter Huw Edwards chokes up, just before the British national anthem is broadcast 🇬🇧 #HerMajesty #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/4RQXApdcNz — Auskar Surbakti (@AuskarSurbakti) September 8, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the Palace had announced that the Queen's doctors were "concerned" by her health and that she remained under medical supervision. Following this announcements, Edwards appeared in the BBC studio in a black tie that made many viewers wary who said on social media that they should now expect the worst. Black is the colour or mourning.

"Viewers were quick to note that not only did the presenter look quite sombre but that he had also donned a black suit and tie. This is standard BBC protocol ahead of the death of a British monarch and has been in place for a number of years," noted Hello magazine.

Edwards also joined the BBC anchoring during the day as opposed to his usual evening primetime slot and this further made people wary. Ian Gwilliam noted that Edwards leads BBC coverages of some of the most important developments and his presence in the reporting of the Queen's medical condition meant the BCC is "expecting the worst".

My friends outside of The UK might not appreciate how significant this is. Huw Edwards is the presenter for all major events (elections, Royal events etc) so to have wheeled him out in a black tie at this time of day means The BBC are expecting the worst. pic.twitter.com/PzruZ1SeYI — Ian Gwilliam (@GwilliamIan) September 8, 2022

Journalist Garry Wakeham said on Twitter: "You knew as soon as you saw Huw Edwards' black tie that it was serious. The news perfectly delivered."

Laura N Way said, "Huw Edwards now on BBC 1 in a dark suit and dark/black tie. This seems like we're all being prepped for some awful news."

Huw Edwards now on BBC 1 in a dark suit and dark/black tie. This seems like we're all being prepped for some awful news. One would have to have a heart of stone to not feel for the Queen and her family presently, regardless of feelings for the Royal Family as an institution. — Laura N Way (@LauraNWay87) September 8, 2022

People also appreciated the presentation of Edwards, saying that he did justice with the historic moment. It was watched by over 11 million people.

On the BBC alone, a peak audience of more than 11 million viewers watched Huw Edwards announce The Queen's death.



There was a peak audience of 9.74 million on BBC One.



A simulcast on BBC Two resulted in a further 830k.



On the BBC News Channel, a peak of 867k. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 9, 2022

Alastair Campbell said, "Huw Ddwards told me a few months ago he had been preparing, practising and even rehearsing in front of his bathroom mirror for this moment for some time. He said too that the Queen’s death would be the biggest challenge to BBC in its history. He did superbly."

Another user Elliot Golzalez highlighted that Edwards has had a hectic week as he has been at the helm of BBC's coverage of all important events.

What a week for Huw Edwards. His relentless professionalism through Liz Truss’ appointment and now the Queen’s death really is to be admired. If anyone has the right to say they’re tired, it’s him. Hope he has a day off soon. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 8, 2022

Scottish impressionist Rory Bremner noted: “Also, respect to Huw Edwards. He’s just done about a 72 hour straight live shift for the change of PMs. And anchored the 10 O’Clock all week. He must be utterly exhausted. Dimbleby-esque stamina & professionalism.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles has become king and formal proclaimation will be done on Saturday. He has taken the formal name King Charles III.