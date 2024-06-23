Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?

As scorching temperatures sweep across the Midwest and Northeast, air quality concerns have prompted advisories in multiple states, with two states urging residents to rethink solo driving.
A recent map unveiled by Newsweek highlights Indiana and Ohio as states advising against driving alone due to unhealthy air quality. This cautionary measure comes as several regions grapple with elevated Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, influenced by sweltering summer conditions. The onset of summer, which officially began Thursday, has intensified these challenges.
Thirteen states, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS), currently have air quality alerts in place. Among them, Indiana's Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Ohio's Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) have specifically recommended alternatives to solo driving until air quality improves.
"We encourage carpooling, biking, walking, or taking public transit instead of driving alone," advised IDEM, stressing the voluntary nature of these recommendations rather than mandates.
In addition to driving habits, the alerts include guidelines such as refuelling vehicles after 8 pm, minimising vehicle idling to reduce exhaust emissions, and scheduling outdoor activities like lawn mowing during cooler evening hours.
Looking ahead, AQI forecasts predict conditions could deteriorate to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups in many states under the alert. The impact of summer heat exacerbates air quality concerns, coinciding with the onset of the region's first heat wave. Heat indices, which measure "feels like" temperatures, soared into the 90s and 100s in some areas, prompting NWS meteorologists to issue excessive heat warnings and advisories across multiple states.
The NWS HeatRisk tool indicates that prolonged excessive heat is expected to persist in the Midwest and parts of the Northeast through the weekend. Moving into next week, the most intense heat is projected to shift towards the central United States, with Oklahoma and Arkansas likely to experience widespread heat impacts.