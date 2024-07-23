Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained

Charli XCX's latest track "Apple" has become a viral sensation on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. The song, featured on her new album Brat, has inspired a fun dance craze that has captured the attention of social media users everywhere.
In June, TikTok creator Kelley Heyer created a dance for "Apple," and it quickly took off. Heyer's video, posted on July 14, has now been viewed over 1 million times. "1 month ago I made a dance on a whim and now look at everyone dancing along and having so much fun," Heyer shared in her post.
The dance matches the song’s catchy lyrics: “I think the apple’s rotten right to the core, from all the things passed down from all the apples coming before.”
How To Do The ‘Apple’ Dance Trend On TikTok
Want to join the trend? Here’s a simple guide to the “Apple” dance:
Start with a Slide: Begin by sliding your left hand across your chest while your right hand moves down your stomach and legs.
Heart Shape and Driving Motion: Make a heart shape above your head, then break it apart. Finish by mimicking a driving motion with one arm facing the camera.
Celebrities Getting In On The Brat Summer Trend
Charli XCX's dance isn’t the only trend from her Brat album making waves. The ‘brat summer’ trend has also taken off, with celebrities from different walks of life joining in:
Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos: The stars of Twisters joined the fun, with Edgar-Jones sharing a video of them dancing together.
Powell commented, “Hard to remember my life before this dance. Thank you, Daisy,” while Charli XCX added, “ABSOLUTELY !!”
Ashley Tisdale: Pregnant Ashley Tisdale joined the dance craze, proudly showing off her baby bump. “I may be pregnant but I’m still having a brat summer,” she said.
Alix Earle, Jake Shane & Friends: TikTok star Alix Earle and her friends, including her sister Ashtin Earle and rumored beau John Summit, got in on the trend while waiting for taquitos.
Brooke Shields: Brooke Shields shared her own take on the dance, making a humorous remark about her daughters.
“My girls keep telling me it’s a brat summer 🤷♀️😬 @charli_xcx,” she posted.
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin: Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin shared a dance video on TikTok, with Rinna sporting a bucket hat and Hamlin in a polo shirt.
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan: Charli XCX herself also joined the trend, dancing with tourmate Troye Sivan and photographer Terrence O’Connor. The video, which has over 7 million views, is pinned on Charli’s profile.
She even gave a shoutout to Kelley Heyer, saying, “dc: @Kelley Heyer (sry we forgot to tag i havent done a tiktok dance in forever !).”