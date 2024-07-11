United States

What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?

Costco Wholesale is increasing its annual membership fees for customers in the US and Canada for the first time in seven years. The new charges will be effective September 1.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Costco Wholesale announced on Wednesday that it will increase its annual membership fees for customers in the US and Canada for the first time in seven years, effective September 1.

The new fee structure will see a $5 increase for “gold star” and business members, raising their annual fees to $65. Executive members will experience a $10 increase, with fees rising to $130 from the previous $120. The last fee adjustment occurred in June 2017.

Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

These memberships provide a wide range of benefits to customers, including free sample testing, discounts on food, gas, home insurance, travel, and grocery items. Members also receive an annual 2% reward on qualified purchases at Costco warehouses.

Despite the fee increase, the price of Costco's iconic hot dog combo, a staple of the retailer's food court, will remain unchanged. This decision comes in response to a legendary directive from Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal, who famously told former CFO Richard Galanti, “‘If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.’”

Representative image - Pinterest
As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings

BY Outlook International Desk

When Galanti stepped down in March, there were rumors that the hot dog combo price might be adjusted, but current CFO Richard Millerchip has indicated that the price will stay the same for now.

Along with membership fee hike, Costco has also started to enforce stricter measures to prevent non-members from dining at its food courts. This initiative began in April, aiming to ensure that only members benefit from the retailer’s low-priced food offerings.

Costco operates 871 warehouses across the US and Puerto Rico and generates over $4 billion annually from membership fees. The company's official policy allows members to bring up to two guests with them on each visit, maximizing the value of the membership for their families and friends.

7/11 Slurpee Day - @slurpee/X
Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Cricket: Wanindu Hasaranga Resigns As Sri Lanka T20 Captain Ahead Of India Series
  2. India Champions Vs Australia Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch IND V AUS Match
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM
  4. Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Match
  5. Shahid Afridi Says Babar Azam Given Enough Time As Captain, PCB Should Take 'Decision'
Football News
  1. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
  5. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Joins Duty In Washim After Transfer
  3. NEET Paper Leak: In Big Breakthrough, CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh 'Rocky' Ranjan From Bihar
  4. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi's 5-Minute-Long Video With Message For PM Modi To Visit State| Watch
  5. PUC: Delhi Govt Hikes Car, Bike, 3-Wheeler Pollution Certificate Rates | Check New Prices
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  2. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  3. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  4. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  5. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
US News
  1. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  2. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  3. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  4. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  5. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. NATO Summit 2024: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler' Charge, Accuses US-led Bloc Of Spreading Lies
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. France: Fire Breaks Out In Spire Of Rouen Cathedral, Cause Under Investigation
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18