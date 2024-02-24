What Is The 'Micromoon'? Its Happening This Weekend

What makes February's full moon a 'micromoon'?

February's full moon is classified as a micromoon due to its position in orbit. Unlike supermoons, which happen when the moon is closest to Earth during its full phase, a micromoon occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth while still being full. The distance between the moon and Earth typically ranges from approximately 221,457 miles to 252,712 miles.

According to NASA, the moon will reach apogee, its farthest point from Earth in orbit, on Sunday morning, occurring just a day after the full moon peaks. Due to its distance, February's full moon will be the smallest of the year, as noted by the astronomy website EarthSky. This full moon in February will be the sole micromoon of the year.