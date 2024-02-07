Watch Out! Taylor Swift Wears Vintage Watch Choker At Grammys

At the recent Grammy Awards, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, not just for her wins but also for her stunning fashion statement. The billionaire artist graced the red carpet and stage adorned with a unique choker necklace featuring a small watch adorned with diamonds around the bezel, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
Swift's choice of accessory didn't just complement her attire; it told a story. As she accepted two awards, including the coveted Album of the Year for her album "Midnights," Swift made history by becoming the first-ever artist to clinch the honor four times. Viewers keen on details noticed that the time displayed on the watch was none other than midnight, perfectly aligning with the theme of her album.
Upon closer inspection by horological experts from GQ and Hodinkee, it was revealed that the watch itself is a vintage Concord, a brand with a rich history that once supplied pieces to esteemed names like Cartier and Tiffany. Schwartz transformed this timeless piece by mounting it on a band of mixed-cut black stones, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to Swift's ensemble.
According to a representative of the brand, Swift's choker is adorned with a total of 300 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, emphasizing the opulence and craftsmanship behind the creation. In a candid red carpet moment captured on video, Swift could be heard asking if her watch needed to be set, to which her publicist Tree Paine replied, "No, it's already perfect. Midnight."
The choice of wearing a watch as a necklace harks back to a long-standing tradition dating back to the 19th century when women of high society sought elegant timepieces that could be incorporated into their jewelry.
This trend has seen a resurgence in recent years, with luxury brands like Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel showcasing watches designed to be worn around the neck at prestigious events like Watches & Wonders.
Swift's choker follows in the footsteps of other celebrities, such as Rihanna, who have embraced this style with extravagant pieces like the $670,000 diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. watch worn by the pop icon at Pharrell's inaugural fashion show for Louis Vuitton last summer. Despite its ornate design, the practicality of such a watch necklace is notably limited, serving more as a fashion statement than a functional timepiece.