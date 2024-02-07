Watch Out! Taylor Swift Wears Vintage Watch Choker At Grammys

At the recent Grammy Awards, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, not just for her wins but also for her stunning fashion statement. The billionaire artist graced the red carpet and stage adorned with a unique choker necklace featuring a small watch adorned with diamonds around the bezel, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

Swift's choice of accessory didn't just complement her attire; it told a story. As she accepted two awards, including the coveted Album of the Year for her album "Midnights," Swift made history by becoming the first-ever artist to clinch the honor four times. Viewers keen on details noticed that the time displayed on the watch was none other than midnight, perfectly aligning with the theme of her album.

Upon closer inspection by horological experts from GQ and Hodinkee, it was revealed that the watch itself is a vintage Concord, a brand with a rich history that once supplied pieces to esteemed names like Cartier and Tiffany. Schwartz transformed this timeless piece by mounting it on a band of mixed-cut black stones, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to Swift's ensemble.