United States

Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video

In a dynamic speech at the Democratic National Convention, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries channeled Taylor Swift’s iconic breakup anthem to slam Donald Trump, likening him to an ex who just won’t let go. Jeffries' remarks not only energized the crowd but also highlighted his commitment to key Democratic priorities and his support for the upcoming Harris administration.