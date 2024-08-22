House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) energized the crowd at the Democratic National Convention with a powerful speech on Wednesday night. In one of the parts of his speech, he likened Donald Trump to an ex-boyfriend who won’t let go, using a Taylor Swift reference in his extended metaphor.
“Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won't go away,” Jeffries remarked. He is positioned to become the first Black Speaker if Democrats regain control of the House.
"Bro, we broke up with you for a reason," Jeffries declared in his primetime speech. “We are never, ever getting back together.
Many Democrats are hoping Taylor Swift is tuning in, given her past endorsements of Democratic candidates and her status as a pop culture icon.
Following his criticism of Trump, Jeffries dedicated a significant part of his speech to pledging strong collaboration between House Democrats and the upcoming Harris administration on key party priorities. These priorities encompass tackling climate change, reforming immigration laws, enhancing Medicare benefits, and restoring abortion protections lost with the repeal of Roe.
Jeffries also lauded President Biden for “selflessly passing the torch” to Kamala Harris. Jeffries himself ascended to his role following a similar transition, with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepping down from leadership in 2022.