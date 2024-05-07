United States

US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating whether Tesla's recall of its Autopilot system went far enough, as the agency has found evidence of crashes even after the recall fix was implemented. The NHTSA is concerned that the recall remedy may not have adequately addressed issues with driver attention and the potential for misuse of the Autopilot system.