University of Georgia Nursing Student Murder Suspect Accused Of “Disfiguring Victim’s Skull”

Recently filed arrest affidavits reveal chilling details surrounding the killing of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus. According to the affidavits, the suspect, Jose Ibarra, allegedly used an object as a weapon in the crime and is accused of "disfiguring her skull."

22-year-old Laken Riley, was reportedly dragged to a secluded area on Thursday, as per one of the affidavits. The allegation of dragging Riley's body was filed to support the charge of concealing the death of another person.

Although authorities haven't disclosed the exact cause of Riley's death, they have confirmed that it resulted from blunt force trauma. However, further details regarding the weapon used or the specifics of the attack were not included in the arrest affidavits.

The crimes are said to have occurred between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to the documents filed in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court.