Campbellsville University Student Arrested For Death Of Teen In Uni Dorm Room

Following the discovery of Kilman's body, an arrest warrant was issued following the discovery for Escalera in connection with the incident. Escalera was last seen in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Campbellsville. Subsequently, the Campbellsville University campus was placed on lockdown, with students ordered to "shelter in place" as authorities conducted a search for Escalera.

The situation came to a conclusion when Escalera was apprehended by Kentucky State Police after being reported as a "suspicious male inside a barn." He was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at the Taylor County Detention Center.

In response to the tragedy, Campbellsville University President Dr. Joseph Hopkins expressed condolences, stating, “Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken."