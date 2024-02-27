Netflix Confirms It Will No Longer Allow Grandfathered Subscribers To Pay Through Apple's App Store

Last year, the company discontinued its $10 basic plan in the US and the UK, which had previously been the cheapest ad-free option in those regions. Following a subsequent price hike a few months later, new customers were required to pay a minimum of $15.49 to access an ad-free viewing experience. The ad-supported option is now priced at $7 per month, while the Premium tier, offering support for four devices and Ultra HD, is available to subscribers for $23. Customers who previously paid through iTunes will now need to pay these revised prices if they wish to maintain their subscriptions.