Netflix Confirms It Will No Longer Allow Grandfathered Subscribers To Pay Through Apple's App Store

Netflix has officially begun discontinuing access to iTunes billing plans for users who have been paying through the platform in recent years. Netflix has confirmed to The Verge that "members on the basic plan who were using an iTunes method of payment" will now need to transition to paying the company directly with a credit or debit card, company's representative Momo Zhao told the publication.
In 2018, Netflix stopped allowing new customers to subscribe through Apple devices in order to avoid paying commissions to the platform. However, existing customers who were already paying through Apple were permitted to maintain their payment method. Despite this, at least one individual reported being removed from their grandfathered pricing, which had allowed them to continue paying $10 per month for the service.
Last year, the company discontinued its $10 basic plan in the US and the UK, which had previously been the cheapest ad-free option in those regions. Following a subsequent price hike a few months later, new customers were required to pay a minimum of $15.49 to access an ad-free viewing experience. The ad-supported option is now priced at $7 per month, while the Premium tier, offering support for four devices and Ultra HD, is available to subscribers for $23. Customers who previously paid through iTunes will now need to pay these revised prices if they wish to maintain their subscriptions.
The recent adjustment marks the end of a lengthy saga. Despite Apple introducing in-app subscription options to iPhones in 2010, Netflix resisted incorporating them into its iOS app until 2015 due to its opposition to Apple's 30 percent commission. Towards the end of 2018, Netflix made the decision to completely cease paying Apple, leading to the removal of in-app subscriptions altogether. Since then, Netflix has remained steadfast in its stance.