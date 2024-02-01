Universal Orlando Resort is set to unveil "its most ambitious theme park yet", known as Universal Epic Universe, in 2025. This exciting new destination will allow you to step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, discover how to train your dragon, and challenge your Super Nintendo skills, among many other immersive experiences.
Universal Orlando's Epic Universe: Magical New Theme Park With 5 Enchanting Worlds Opening In 2025
The park will comprise five distinct worlds, each offering themed attractions, dining venues, shopping opportunities, and a wide array of engaging activities.
“Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched – transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic,” the travel destination said in a press release from Tuesday, Jan. 30.
“The addition of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park will also transform the award-winning resort into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most compelling experiences imaginable.”
Named as the heart of Epic Universe, Celestial Park serves as the first world that welcomes guests upon their entrance to the park. Spanning across acres of rolling gardens, waterways, and winding pathways, this area offers visitors a serene environment to unwind and soak in the mesmerizing sights and sounds inspired by astronomy and mythology.
Celestial Park offers a range of attractions and experiences, including the thrilling dual-launch racing roller coaster known as Starfall Racers, the immersive 360-degree observatory called Constellation Carousel, and an engaging interactive wet-play area known as Astronomica.
In Celestial Park, guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, both full-service and quick-service, such as Atlantic, The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, The Oak & Star Tavern, and Pizza Moon. Additionally, visitors can indulge in shopping at the Nintendo Super Star Store for gaming merchandise or satisfy their sweet cravings at Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets.
Celestial Park also serves as the entry point to four other captivating worlds within Epic Universe:
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic
This world combines the 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts" films with the enchanting "Harry Potter" series.
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD
An immersive experience that brings Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong to life in a whole new way.
How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk
Embark on thrilling dragon adventures in a world filled with Viking adventures inspired by the popular film franchise.
Dark Universe
Explore a realm that ranges from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments to shadowy landscapes inhabited by menacing monsters.
Visitors have the option to stay at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, conveniently situated at the end of Celestial Park. Universal has indicated that they will provide additional details about Epic Universe, including opportunities for a sneak peek of the park, later this year. For further information about Universal Orlando Resort, you can explore their online website.