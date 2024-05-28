Study Finds Colourful Plastics Break Down Quicker, Fueling Microplastic Pollution

Professor Sarah Gabbott, a co-author from the University of Leicester, noted, “I assumed that my eyes were being deceived and that I was just seeing the more colourful microplastics because they were easier to spot. Turns out there really are likely to be more brightly coloured microplastics in the environment because those plastic items pigmented red, green, and blue are more susceptible to being fragmented into millions of tiny yet colourful microplastic particles.”