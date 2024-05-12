United States

Small Pro-Palestinian Protests Held Saturday As College Commencements Are Held

Pro-Palestinian protests occurred at various U.S. universities during commencement ceremonies, with demonstrations ranging from silent protests to flag-waving actions. Students expressed support for Palestinians and opposition to specific policies, leading to minor disruptions and discussions on campus investments and support for war-affected individuals.

Pro-Palestinian protests
info_icon

Small pro-Palestinian protests popped up sporadically Saturday as colleges and universities from North Carolina to California held commencement ceremonies, including dozens of graduating students at Virginia Commonwealth University who walked out on an address by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

While some of the estimated 100 students and family members who left during the Republican governor's speech showed support for Palestinians, others held signs signaling opposition to Youngkin's policies on education, according to WRIC-TV.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a small group of demonstrators staged what appeared to be a silent protest during commencement at Camp Randall Stadium. A photo posted by the Wisconsin State Journal showed about six people walking through the rear of the stadium, with two carrying a Palestinian flag.

null - null
Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests

BY Outlook Web Desk

Marc Lovicott, a spokesperson for campus police, said the group, which he believed were students because they were wearing caps and gowns, “was kind of guided out but they left on their own.” No arrests were made.

The demonstration came after pro-Palestinian protesters at the campus agreed Friday to permanently dismantle their two-week-old encampment and not disrupt graduation ceremonies in return for the opportunity to connect with “decision-makers” who control university investments by July 1. The university agreed to increase support for scholars and students affected by wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Columbia University Protests| Pro-Palestine Today, Against Racism and Vietnam War 56 Years Ago - AP
56 Years Later: Police Clear Pro-Palestine Protesters At Columbia University, Echo Vietnam War Protest Anniversary

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

At the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, pro-Palestinian demonstrators splattered red paint on the steps of a building hours ahead of the school's commencement ceremony and chanted on campus while students wearing light blue graduation gowns posed for photos, the News &amp; Observer reported. At the University of Texas, Austin, a student held up a Palestinian flag during a commencement ceremony and refused to leave the stage briefly before being escorted away by security.

And at the University of California, Berkeley, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators began waving flags and chanting during commencement and were escorted to the back of the stadium, where they were joined by others, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There were no major counterprotests, but some attendees voiced frustration.

Professor Fohlin forcefully pushed to the ground by an officer. - Screengrab
Cops Knock Down, Handcuff US University Professor During Pro-Palestine Protest | Video

BY Outlook International Desk

“I feel like they're ruining it for those of us who paid for tickets and came to show our pride for our graduates,” said Annie Ramos, whose daughter is a student. “There's a time and a place, and this is not it.”

Saturday's events were less dramatic than what happened on other campuses Friday, when police made dozens of arrests as pro-Palestinian protest encampments were dismantled at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Those actions came hours after police tear-gassed demonstrators and took down a similar camp at the University of Arizona.

The Associated Press has recorded at least 75 instances since April 18 in which arrests were made at U.S. campus protests. Nearly 2,900 people have been arrested at 57 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from schools and law enforcement agencies.

At Virginia Commonwealth University, Youngkin, who also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters at Saturday's commencement, did not appear to address the students who left the event.

“The world needs your music,” Youngkin said during his speech. “You, all of you, will be the symphony. Make it a masterpiece.”

null - Geoff Stellfox
After US, Pro-Palestine Student Protests Begin In France, Ireland And Other Countries

BY Danita Yadav

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Will Do 'X-ray' Of Country Through Caste Census: Rahul
  2. Rain Brings Respite To Rajasthan, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue Till May 14
  3. Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister
  4. Cong, BJP Spar After MP CM Yadav's Gaffe About His Party MLA
  5. Tuning Into Srinagar's Election: Songs, Sacrifices, And The Duel Of Dedicated Candidates
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Insists No One Can Take MS Dhoni's No. 7 Jersey As She Promotes 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'
  2. Saira Banu Shares How Her Mother Shaped Her As Actor, Revolutionised Make-Up For Her
  3. Saanand Verma Takes His Mom's Blessings Daily; Says She Taught Him 'Good And Bad Karma'
  4. 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's Mother's Day Act Leaves Neha Kakkar Wishing For A Daughter Like Her
  5. Mother’s Day: Revel In Stories Of These Cool Moms
Sports News
  1. La Liga: Real Madrid Rest Stars As Champions Win 4-0 Against Granada - In Pics
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  3. Indian Premier League: A Tale Of Centuries - From McCullum's Opening Act To Kohli's Chartbusters
  4. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  5. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Ramandeep Singh Becomes Latest Player To Hit With BCCI Fine
World News
  1. Nepal’s Mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa Climbs Mt. Everest For 29th Time, Beats Own Record
  2. Armed Man Killed, Three Officers Wounded In Atlanta Street Altercation, Police Say
  3. US Sounds Alarm Over 'Democratic Backsliding' As Thousands Protest Georgia's 'Putin-like' Foreign Agent Bill
  4. Wildfire In Canada's British Columbia Forces Thousands To Evacuate. Winds Push Smoke Into Alberta
  5. '...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail