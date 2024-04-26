United States

Sister Of Pramila Jayapal, Susheela Jayapal, Launches Her First Ad For Congressional Run

Susheela Jayapal, sister of Pramila Jayapal, has launched her first ad campaign for the congressional run from Oregon's Third congressional District.

Susheela Jayapal Launches Her First Ad For Congressional Run Photo: X
Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, on Thursday launched her first ad campaign for the Congressional run from Oregon.

Candidate for Congress in Oregon’s Third Congressional District and former Multnomah County Commissioner, Susheela in her ad campaign highlights her service as a progressive champion and abortion rights activist.

Jayapal released two 30-second ads, “Talk About It,” and “Personal,” on streaming television and digital platforms in the first major investments to bring her message to the Third’s primary voters.

“Talk About It” details Jayapal’s difficult choice to have an abortion as a young woman, and how that experience informed her advocacy for protecting women’s abortion rights, working with the local Planned Parenthood clinic to become the first in the nation to offer medication-assisted abortion, and her commitment to stop Republicans’ national abortion ban in Congress, a media release said.

In addition to her abortion rights advocacy, “Personal” also describes how Jayapal is the true progressive in this race, with ideals rooted in her personal story as an immigrant whose parents taught her values of service and equity.

The press release said it informed her beliefs in bold solutions like a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and concrete solutions to the housing crisis.

