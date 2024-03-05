12 -Year-Old Girl Describes Accused Oregon Father’s Creepy Behavior During Sleepover

New details have emerged in the case of the Oregon dad accused of drugging his daughter’s friends during a sleepover, as one of the alleged victims describes unsettling interactions with the suspect.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Post, one of the 12-year-old girls, allegedly fed drug-laced mango smoothies by her friend’s father, claims the man conducted tests to determine if they were conscious while pretending to sleep.

In a desperate text message to a family friend, the unidentified girl recounted the chilling events, revealing that the 57-year-old father, Michael Meyden, repeatedly moved them apart and performed tests to ensure they remained unaware of their surroundings.