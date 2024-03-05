12 -Year-Old Girl Describes Accused Oregon Father’s Creepy Behavior During Sleepover

New details have emerged in the case of the Oregon dad accused of drugging his daughter’s friends during a sleepover, as one of the alleged victims describes unsettling interactions with the suspect.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Post, one of the 12-year-old girls, allegedly fed drug-laced mango smoothies by her friend’s father, claims the man conducted tests to determine if they were conscious while pretending to sleep.
In a desperate text message to a family friend, the unidentified girl recounted the chilling events, revealing that the 57-year-old father, Michael Meyden, repeatedly moved them apart and performed tests to ensure they remained unaware of their surroundings.
“So I’m ‘sleeping,’ and her dad comes down and [I’m] hugging [one of the other girls] because she was scared, and he kept moving us away from each other but kept doing tests to make sure we weren’t awake,” the text read.
The girl expressed further concern when one of the other girls failed to wake up after she slammed a door loudly while retrieving her shoes from the garage.
Following the disturbing ordeal, the girl was picked up by a family friend, prompting a confrontation with Meyden, who appeared intoxicated but did not intervene as she left.
Meyden surrendered himself at the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday after a grand jury indictment charged him with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to the August 26 sleepover incident.
While police have not speculated on a motive, Meyden faces charges including causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and application of a controlled substance to the body of another person.
The case has drawn widespread attention, shedding light on the importance of safeguarding children during social gatherings and highlighting the need for swift action in response to allegations of endangerment.
Meyden pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Clackamas County Circuit Court, where his bail was set at $50,000.