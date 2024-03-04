Oregon Legislature Approves Bill Reversing Drug Decriminalization Amid Overdose Crisis

On Friday, the Oregon Legislature approved a bill that reverses a significant aspect of the state's pioneering drug decriminalization law, recriminalizing the possession of small quantities of drugs. This move comes as authorities grapple with the most severe overdose crisis ever witnessed in the United States.

Following a 21-8 vote in the state Senate and a prior 51-7 approval in the House on Thursday, House Bill 4002 has been approved. The legislation is now awaiting Governor Tina Kotek's signature. In January, Gov. Kotek expressed willingness to sign a bill reversing decriminalization, as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting.