Oregon Dad Accused Of Drugging 12-Year-Old Daughter And Her Friends At Sleepover

An Oregon father is accused of drugging his daughter’s young friends with smoothies spiked with sedatives during a sleepover, sending one girl into a desperate plea for rescue, according to authorities.

The disturbing incident unfolded on August 26, 2023, at a home in Lake Oswego, just south of Portland. Three 12-year-old girls were allegedly served mango smoothies laced with benzodiazepine, a depressant that slows the nervous system, by Michael Meyden, 57, as they gathered for the sleepover.