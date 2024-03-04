Oregon Dad Accused Of Drugging 12-Year-Old Daughter And Her Friends At Sleepover

An Oregon father is accused of drugging his daughter’s young friends with smoothies spiked with sedatives during a sleepover, sending one girl into a desperate plea for rescue, according to authorities.
The disturbing incident unfolded on August 26, 2023, at a home in Lake Oswego, just south of Portland. Three 12-year-old girls were allegedly served mango smoothies laced with benzodiazepine, a depressant that slows the nervous system, by Michael Meyden, 57, as they gathered for the sleepover.
As the effects of the sedatives took hold, one of the girls texted her mother in distress, begging for help as she lost consciousness. The chilling message, sent at 1:45 a.m., pleaded for immediate assistance, citing a feeling of unsafety at the home.
Following an investigation by Lake Oswego police, Meyden turned himself in at the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to the incident. The motive behind Meyden's alleged actions remains unclear.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Oregon Live, the girls described how Meyden prepared the smoothies and pressured them to consume the drinks despite their objections. The drinks, containing "tiny white chunks throughout and sprinkled on top," were reportedly served with insistence from Meyden.
Throughout the sleepover, Meyden allegedly made repeated trips to the basement where the girls were sleeping, exhibiting behavior that raised alarm among the girls. He was described as standing near them for extended periods and checking if they were asleep.
When parents arrived to pick up the girls around 3 a.m., Meyden reportedly resisted allowing them to leave. Concerned parents subsequently took the girls to Randall Children’s Hospital emergency room, where they tested positive for having ingested an unknown prescription drug.
During his arraignment in Clackamas County Circuit Court, Meyden pleaded not guilty to charges including causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and application of a controlled substance to the body of another person. His bail was set at $50,000.
While Meyden's attorney, Mark Cogan, emphasized his client's presumption of innocence, the case has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a reassessment of safety measures during sleepovers and highlighting the importance of vigilance in protecting children from harm.