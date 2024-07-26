A polar bear has died following "rough play" with another polar bear at a Canadian zoo.
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced on Tuesday, July 23, that Baffin, a 7-year-old male polar bear, died by drowning after suffering a "crushing injury" to his trachea — or windpipe — inflicted by Siku, an 8-year-old male polar bear, during play.
The zoo explained that Baffin likely "lost consciousness underwater due to the tracheal injury and subsequently drowned."
“Although the necropsy results are conclusive about the cause of Baffin’s death, they offer little solace to our team that loved Baffin so deeply,” stated Colleen Baird, Director of Animal Care, Health & Welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
The necropsy revealed that Baffin was in “excellent physical condition” prior to his death and showed no signs of “heat-related stress” or hypothermia.
The zoo mentioned that Baffin and Siku had a long history as “habitat mates” and enjoyed a “companionate relationship” before their transfer to the Calgary Zoo from the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg. Baird noted that it was customary for the two polar bears to play together before the incident.
“They displayed many natural polar bear behaviors, including playing daily in and out of the water,” Baird stated. “The type and intensity of play on the day of the incident appeared to be no different than the type of play their caregivers witnessed from them on a daily basis.”
The Calgary Zoo stated that Siku is being closely monitored by the zoo’s Animal Care, Health & Welfare team following Baffin’s death.
The zoo first announced the polar bear’s passing on social media on Friday, July 19, writing, “We are truly heartbroken to share the devastating news of the sudden passing of Baffin.” At that time, they explained that Baffin and Siku had been “sparring” in the pool when Baffin went underwater and “did not resurface.”
“Although Baffin was with us for a short time, his passing will leave a hole in hearts across the zoo and our community," the zoo shared alongside a photo of the bear. They added that he will be "remembered" for his "endearing ‘teddy-bear’ face, his playful and curious nature, and his fondness for interacting with visitors during pool time.”
“His presence brought immense joy to our lives and he will be deeply missed by all," the zoo stated. They concluded their message by asking visitors to “please keep our Animal Care, Health & Welfare team in your thoughts as they navigate this challenging time" and "grieve the loss of such an incredibly special bear.”