Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.
Members of the U.S. Secret Service surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.
The crowd reacts as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.
Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event in Butler, Pa.