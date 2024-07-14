United States

Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting

Former President Donald Trump got a bullet through his right ear when a bullet was shot at him during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One spectator was killed and two were injured in what is alleged to be an assassination attempt on the former president. The Secret Service agents have killed the shooter.

Donald Trump Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Trump Shot
Trump Shot Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Trump Shot At Rally
Trump Shot At Rally Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump Shot At Rally
Donald Trump Shot At Rally Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
Trump Survives Assassination Attempt Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump Shooting
Donald Trump Shooting Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Members of the U.S. Secret Service surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump Shot
Donald Trump Shot Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The crowd reacts as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

US Presidential Elections
US Presidential Elections Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event in Butler, Pa.

