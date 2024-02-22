Olympian Scott Hamilton Opts Out Of Third Brain Tumor Surgery

Olympic figure skating champion Scott Hamilton has opened up about his ongoing battle with a recurring pituitary tumor in his brain.

The 65-year-old, who clinched a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, disclosed in an interview with People on February 21 that the tumor has returned for the third time, opting against further surgical intervention.

Hamilton recounted how medical professionals presented him with the option of another complex surgery, led by a skilled young surgeon, to address the returning tumor.

However, having undergone surgeries in 2004 and 2010, he made the resolute decision to forego further invasive procedures. "All I felt was just, don't worry about this. Just go home and get strong," he expressed, indicating his desire to focus on his well-being without subjecting himself to additional surgeries.

Although the tumor had initially responded to treatment, showing signs of shrinking after its diagnosis in 2016, it regressed before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this setback, Hamilton maintains a sense of inner peace, expressing his willingness to only revisit medical intervention if symptomatic. Presently, he has opted for targeted radiation therapy, an alternative approach to managing the tumor without resorting to surgery or chemotherapy.

Amid the challenges posed by his health journey, Hamilton remains steadfast in his positivity. Reflecting on his Olympic triumph and subsequent contributions to the sport of figure skating, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities it has afforded him to give back.

"I never would've thought to dream that an Olympic gold medal experience would've allowed me to give so much back to my sport," he remarked, highlighting his role in nurturing the careers of numerous figure skating talents.

Throughout this, Hamilton finds unwavering support in his family, particularly his wife of 21 years, Tracie Robinson, and their children—Jean Paul, Aidan, Evelyne, and Maxx.

Speaking fondly of his loved ones, he emphasized the profound impact they have had on his life. "To have my children and just how amazing they are, and my wife and how amazing she is? I never would've thought to dream any of it," he expressed, underscoring the importance of their unwavering presence.