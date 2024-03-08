“Laken Riley Act”: House Approves New Immigration Bill Ahead Of State Of The Union Address

The Laken Riley Act includes provisions urging President Biden to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and assume custody of migrants involved in theft-related crimes upon illegal entry into the United States. Furthermore, it empowers state attorneys general to file lawsuits against the Secretary of Homeland Security in cases where immigration actions, such as parole, adversely affect a state or its residents.

During the bill's debate, Representative Mike Collins (R-Ga.), its author, emphasized the necessity of preventing similar tragedies and restoring the rule of law amidst perceived lawlessness resulting from President Biden's border policies. "The Laken Riley Act is a key piece in our fight to restore the rule of law and get criminal illegal aliens off our streets," Collins remarked, advocating for justice for Riley and other victims affected by similar incidents.