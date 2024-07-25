United States

‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes

Joe Biden’s address marked both the conclusion of his re-election campaign and the beginning of the end of his more than five decades in politics.

Joe Biden
Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday made his first address to the nation since withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. Biden’s address marked both the conclusion of his re-election campaign and the beginning of the end of his more than five decades in politics.

The 81-year-old, speaking from the Oval Office of the White House, said he needed to unite his party ahead of the November election and endorsed his “tough, capable” Vice President Kamala Harris  for the top job.

It was a moment for the history books — a U.S. president reflecting before the nation on why he was taking the rare step of voluntarily handing off power. It hasn't been done since 1968, when Lyndon Johnson announced he would not seek reelection in the heat of the Vietnam War.

Harris, who is of Indian and African origin, has now emerged as the presumptive presidential nominee.

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes remarks before a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. - null
Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb

BY Seema Guha

Biden Speech Today | Top Quotes

  • "I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in the defence of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title. I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me, it’s about you. Your families, your futures."

  • "I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. I know there was a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

  • "Over the next six months, I will be focused on doing my job as president. That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families, grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose." 

  • "I’m the first president of this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world. We will keep rallying a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine and doing more damage. We’ll keep NATO stronger, and I will make it more powerful and more united than any time in all of our history. I will keep doing the same for our allies in the Pacific. You know, when I came to the office, the conventional wisdom was that China would inevitably pass, surpass the United States."

  • "I’m going to keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages and bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war. We are also working around the clock to bring home Americans being unjustly detained all around the world."

  • "Today we have the strongest economy in the world, creating nearly 16 million new jobs — a record. Wages are up, inflation continues to come down, the racial wealth gap is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. We are literally rebuilding our entire nation — urban, suburban and rural and tribal communities."

  • "I ran for president four years ago because I believed and still do that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. That is still the case. America is an idea. An idea stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant. It’s the most powerful idea in the history of the world. That idea is that we hold these truths to be self-evident."

  • "In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I’ve made my views known. I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people." 

