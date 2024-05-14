United States

Influencer 'Fashionably' Destroys Her $4,980 Gucci Bag, Internet Reacts

Influencer Victoria Paris caused a stir on TikTok by unboxing a Gucci bag on April 1, only to later throw it against wooden stairs on April 30, mimicking a trend known as "Birkin-ing" to achieve a fashionable distressed look.

Mary-Kate Olsen with her Kelly bag
info_icon

Victoria Paris, a prominent influencer boasting 1.9 million followers on TikTok, stirred up a storm of reactions with her recent antics involving a coveted Gucci bag. What started as an unboxing of the high-end accessory on April 1 took a bizarre turn nearly a month later on April 30 when Paris shared a video of herself hurling the same designer bag against wooden stairs.

The now-deleted clip, which has been reposted and garnered over 950,000 views, showcased Paris mimicking what she termed "Olsen twin Jane Birkin-ing" her purse. This involved intentionally damaging the bag to achieve a fashionable distressed look, akin to the famously worn and adorned purses of Jane Birkin and the Olsen twins.

While Paris did not clarify whether she purchased or received the Gucci Jackie 1961 Large Shoulder bag, valued at $4,980, her actions sparked a flurry of criticism and confusion. Many on the social media platform questioned her choice to deliberately mar the purse instead of allowing it to naturally age with use.

"Why not just use the bag to make it seem used?" one commenter pondered, echoing the sentiments of others who found Paris's method perplexing.

Critics also voiced disdain over the apparent extravagance of purchasing an expensive item only to damage it for aesthetic purposes. One commenter expressed frustration, juxtaposing the luxury of Paris's actions with personal financial struggles, stating, "Seeing that while I'm sitting here in pain because I can't afford to get a root canal & a new dental crown…pisses me off."

To understand Paris's unconventional approach, it's essential to delve into the influence of Jane Birkin and the Olsen twins on fashion culture. Jane Birkin's eponymous bag, created by Hermès in the early '80s, became a symbol of opulence and style, often adorned with personalized decorations. This penchant for personalization and the appeal of well-worn luxury items has led to what TikTok users dub the "Jane Birkin effect."

Similarly, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have drawn attention for their practical use of designer bags, which often show signs of wear and tear. Photos from 2009 depict the twins carrying Hermès bags adorned with scuffs and scratches, inspiring admiration for their authentic approach to luxury fashion.

Alia Bhatt At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 - Instagram
Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  2. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More
  4. 'Kashmir Needs A Huge Amnesty Programme For Everyone To Reclaim Their Lives': Waheed Para
  5. Shop, 16 Motorcycles Gutted After Power Transformer Catches Fire In Thane District
Entertainment News
  1. Esha Deol Happy To Be Back To Work; Says New Projects To Be Announced Soon
  2. Ananya Panday Posts 'Forgotten Photos From My Camera Roll' Of Her In Bikini
  3. Farah Khan Says Rising Entourage Cost Of Stars Needs To Be Controlled: Woh Producers Pe Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai
  4. ‘Tires’ Trailer Review: Shane Gills And Steven Gerben’s Show Promises To Be A Laughathon
  5. NewJeans’ Performance Directors React To Alleged Choreography Plagiarism By ILLIT
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  2. UEFA EURO 2024 Live Streaming: Broadcaster Reveals New Features To Enhance Viewing Experience
  3. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant Returns As Delhi End Campaign Today
  4. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Elorda Cup 2024, Day 2 Wrap: Gaurav Chauhan Seals Medal, Shiva Thapa Knocked Out
World News
  1. Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder
  2. Israel-India To Deepen Ties For Greater Prosperity: Israel FM
  3. Indonesian Flash Floods: 52 Killed, Rescuers Search Through Rivers, Rubble
  4. Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Miss Teen USA Runner-Up Declines Crown After Winner Resigns
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival