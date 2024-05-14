Influencer 'Fashionably' Destroys Her $4,980 Gucci Bag, Internet Reacts

Victoria Paris, a prominent influencer boasting 1.9 million followers on TikTok, stirred up a storm of reactions with her recent antics involving a coveted Gucci bag. What started as an unboxing of the high-end accessory on April 1 took a bizarre turn nearly a month later on April 30 when Paris shared a video of herself hurling the same designer bag against wooden stairs.
The now-deleted clip, which has been reposted and garnered over 950,000 views, showcased Paris mimicking what she termed "Olsen twin Jane Birkin-ing" her purse. This involved intentionally damaging the bag to achieve a fashionable distressed look, akin to the famously worn and adorned purses of Jane Birkin and the Olsen twins.
While Paris did not clarify whether she purchased or received the Gucci Jackie 1961 Large Shoulder bag, valued at $4,980, her actions sparked a flurry of criticism and confusion. Many on the social media platform questioned her choice to deliberately mar the purse instead of allowing it to naturally age with use.
"Why not just use the bag to make it seem used?" one commenter pondered, echoing the sentiments of others who found Paris's method perplexing.
Critics also voiced disdain over the apparent extravagance of purchasing an expensive item only to damage it for aesthetic purposes. One commenter expressed frustration, juxtaposing the luxury of Paris's actions with personal financial struggles, stating, "Seeing that while I'm sitting here in pain because I can't afford to get a root canal & a new dental crown…pisses me off."
To understand Paris's unconventional approach, it's essential to delve into the influence of Jane Birkin and the Olsen twins on fashion culture. Jane Birkin's eponymous bag, created by Hermès in the early '80s, became a symbol of opulence and style, often adorned with personalized decorations. This penchant for personalization and the appeal of well-worn luxury items has led to what TikTok users dub the "Jane Birkin effect."
Similarly, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have drawn attention for their practical use of designer bags, which often show signs of wear and tear. Photos from 2009 depict the twins carrying Hermès bags adorned with scuffs and scratches, inspiring admiration for their authentic approach to luxury fashion.