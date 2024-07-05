'India is Not for Beginners,' Says US Founder After Multiple Scams

Tony Klor, the American founder of Catoff Gaming, knows firsthand that India can be challenging for newcomers. Klor, who has been in Bengaluru for five months building a team for his blockchain-based gaming platform, has faced several scams during his time in the country. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he shared his experiences and insights about the city and its developer community.
Klor’s troubles began as soon as he arrived in Bengaluru. On his first night in the city, a bus driver stole his luggage. “When I woke up on the night bus and asked where’s my bag, he went like ‘Oh, it’s missing,’” Klor recounted. Miraculously, the driver ‘found’ the luggage 10 minutes later but demanded ₹1000 for its return.
Another notable scam happened in Cubbon Park, where Klor was tricked into paying for a lavish meal. He met a friendly man who invited him to a wedding. They went to the Taj Bangalore for lunch, where the scammer ordered expensive dishes and cocktails, running up a huge bill. Meanwhile, Klor bought a kurta for the wedding. However, when it was time to leave, the scammer claimed they couldn't go because of the rain, leaving Klor with the hefty bill and no wedding to attend.
These major incidents are just highlights in a sea of smaller scams. Klor has encountered people faking accidents to get money and fake monks extorting cash. Despite these challenges, Klor remains optimistic and praises Bengaluru’s intellectual environment. “Bangalore is a highly intellectual place. People are highly sophisticated,” he said. “The intellectual capital that persists here is truly second to none. People are absolutely brilliant.”