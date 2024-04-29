India Election Highlights, April 28: Delhi Congress Chief Resigns PM Modi Counters Congress, Repolling In Manipur And More

With two out of seven phases of polling complete, India's ongoing Lok Sabha elections continues to witness several twists and turns including the resignation of a top party leader in the opposition Congress, and the banning of a party's campaign song by the election commission of India.
1. Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned citing various issues
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as the Delhi Congress chief, citing various issues within the party, including its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the choice of Lok Sabha election candidates. Despite resigning from his position, Lovely clarified that he was not leaving the party or joining any other party immediately. He expressed his intention to discuss his next steps with party members before making a decision. This resignation follows a similar move by Rajkumar Chauhan, with speculations arising about more leaders potentially following suit. This is not the first time Lovely has stepped down from the post, having previously resigned in 2015 after the AAP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.
2. Delhi Minister Atishi says ECI has banned AAP campaign song 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge'
Delhi Minister Atishi has alleged the Election Commission of India (ECI) of banning the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Lok Sabha poll campaign song 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge'. Atishi claimed the song portrays the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a negative light. Atishi defended the ban, stating it was the first time the EC has banned a party's campaign song. She criticized the EC for not acting on poll code violations committed by the BJP and urged the EC to address these violations. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey has written and performed the song, which lasts over two minutes. The song was unveiled at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.
3. PM Modi counters Rahul Gandhi's critique of Maharajas, citing Congress' silence on crimes by Aurangzeb
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maliciously twisting Rahul Gandhi's statements to incite communal prejudices in India. Ramesh claimed that Modi's remark showed his exit was inevitable and his campaign speeches were shameful. PM Modi claimed that Gandhi had insulted Indian rulers like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, accusing them of usurping lands and properties. He said the Congress views India's history from an eye of appeasement and vote bank politics. Ramesh also criticized Gandhi for not speaking about the atrocities committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans, and badshahs in India's history. He also criticized the Congress for making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb and for not remembering the nawab who played a role in the partition of India.
4. Amit Shah assures 'Modi Guarantee', says BJP won't abolish reservations or permit anyone to do so
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has criticised the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, calling it a "factory of lies" and accusing Akhilesh Yadav of finding families even in castes. Shah also highlighted the issue of Ram Mandir construction, praising former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh as a well-wisher of the backward classes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the objective of constructing the Ram temple, but Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav kept delaying the temple's consecration. Shah also discussed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plans to address reservation, stating that despite having a full majority for two terms, Narendra Modi is a supporter of reservation and will not abolish reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.
5. 6 polling stations in outer Manipur will have repolling on April 30
Repolling will be conducted in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30, due to damaged electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs, and threats and intimidation by unknown individuals. Voting at four polling stations in Ukhrul assembly segment and one in Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was declared null and void.