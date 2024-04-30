Grandfather And 6-Month-Old Grandson Killed By Fallen Tree In Verona, New Jersey

On Monday, authorities reported a tragic incident in Verona where a grandfather and his 6-month-old grandson were killed after being struck by a fallen tree.
The event occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of East Lincoln Street and West Lincoln Street, prompting a response from Verona police, fire, and rescue squads.
The tree, located behind a residence, uprooted and fell on the 61-year-old man and his grandson. At present, there's no indication whether weather conditions contributed to the tree's collapse.
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed, and authorities have stated that they will not provide further comments at this time to allow the family to mourn in peace.