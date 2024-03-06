Gabriel Garcia Marquez's Last Novel He Wanted To 'Destroy' Releases 10 Years After His Death: A Controversial Posthumous Epilogue To A Literary Legacy

Gabriel Garcia Marquez passed away a decade ago, yet a previously unreleased book by the iconic author, known for his contributions to the Latin American "magical realism" genre, is set to be released on Wednesday, somewhat contrary to his desires. During a presentation in Madrid on Tuesday, his sons, Gonzalo and Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, revealed "Until August," a 120-page novel penned by the Colombian Nobel laureate in 2004.

The book is scheduled for release in Spanish on Wednesday, coinciding with Garcia Marquez's birthday, and in English on March 12, as announced by publisher Penguin Random House.