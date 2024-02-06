Former FDNY Firefighter Who Stood With President Bush At Ground Zero Dies At 91

Bob Beckwith, the formerNew York City firefighter who became an enduring symbol of resilience and bravery after standing beside President George W. Bush at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, has passed away at the age of 91.

Beckwith's death was confirmed Monday by both the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and its Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA). The FDNY UFA expressed deep sorrow over the loss, emphasizing Beckwith's status as a beloved figure within the department and the wider community for his sacrifices during the tragic events more than two decades ago.

"Bob is one of the heroes of 9/11 who stood tall for America, New York City, and all New Yorkers," the association stated in a message shared on social media.

Beckwith, who joined the FDNY in 1965 and retired in 1994, exemplified the valor and dedication of first responders. Despite being happily retired at the time of the attacks, he swiftly responded to the call for assistance on September 11, 2001.

President George W. Bush, in a statement shared by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, praised Beckwith's courage, highlighting how he, like many others, rushed toward danger to aid those in need. The iconic photograph of Beckwith and President Bush standing together at Ground Zero three days after the attacks remains etched in the collective memory, symbolizing the unwavering spirit of the FDNY and all first responders.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh described the image as "capturing a moment that was both inspiring and heartbreaking" in American history. She emphasized Beckwith's dedication to the FDNY, evident in his readiness to return to service even after retiring.

"We are grateful for his service to our city and our nation," Commissioner Kavanagh said, extending condolences to Beckwith's family and friends.

Tributes poured in from various quarters, with New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito lauding Beckwith's role in providing hope during a dark time. D'Esposito emphasized the significance of Beckwith's presence alongside President Bush, stating that his actions and the message they conveyed resonated globally.

Bob Beckwith, who would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on April 16, leaves behind a legacy of courage and selflessness that continues to inspire generations.