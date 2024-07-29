United States

Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected

Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood, in Tennessee, has been hit by a flash flood due to a strong thunderstorm. The park experienced fast-flowing water cascading past rides and flooding souvenir shops.

Dollywood
Representative image Photo: X
info_icon

A powerful thunderstorm triggered a flash flood at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee. Videos from inside the park show torrents of water surging past rides and flooding souvenir shops.

In the parking lot, visitors waded through waist-high water to reach cars that were partially submerged. The park issued a statement confirming that guests were "directed to safety during the storm," and reported one minor injury.

Disneyland Paris - Pinterest
Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go

BY Outlook International Desk

"Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and clean-up crews have been deployed," the statement read. The park added that it would assess conditions to determine whether it could open on Monday.

Several park visitors took to social media to express their shock at the severity of the flooding, with some complaining about the lack of clear safety directions.

One user described how patrons had to dismantle a fence to retrieve their vehicles after a tree fell and blocked the road. Another user wrote, "I still love Dollywood… but we barely escaped today. Hope everyone gets out alright."

Dollywood, known for its thrill rides, arts and crafts, food, and music, was founded by country music star Dolly Parton in 1986. Parton, who grew up in the area, occasionally makes appearances at the park.

This is the second water-related issue for the park this month, as it had to close nearly two weeks ago due to a burst water main.

In response to the ongoing severe weather, Knoxville Police issued a warning early Monday morning on their X account: "Periods of heavy rain are expected in our area for the next hour or more. Use caution on the roads, watch out for standing water, and be aware of the potential for flash flooding. And remember, as always, to never drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown."

Representative image - Pinterest
NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  2. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  3. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  5. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  3. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
  4. Day In Pics: July 29, 2024
  5. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  2. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  4. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  5. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
US News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  4. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  5. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
World News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Bangladesh Declares National Day Of Mourning After Deadly Protests; Internet Restored After 10-Day Shutdown
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Russia Train Derailment: 2 Dead As Passenger Train Derails After Collision With Truck; Over 100 Injured
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team Go Down Against Turkiye; Nadal Levels Up Against Djokovic In 2nd Set
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics