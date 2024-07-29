Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected

A powerful thunderstorm triggered a flash flood at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee. Videos from inside the park show torrents of water surging past rides and flooding souvenir shops.
In the parking lot, visitors waded through waist-high water to reach cars that were partially submerged. The park issued a statement confirming that guests were "directed to safety during the storm," and reported one minor injury.
"Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and clean-up crews have been deployed," the statement read. The park added that it would assess conditions to determine whether it could open on Monday.
Several park visitors took to social media to express their shock at the severity of the flooding, with some complaining about the lack of clear safety directions.
One user described how patrons had to dismantle a fence to retrieve their vehicles after a tree fell and blocked the road. Another user wrote, "I still love Dollywood… but we barely escaped today. Hope everyone gets out alright."
Dollywood, known for its thrill rides, arts and crafts, food, and music, was founded by country music star Dolly Parton in 1986. Parton, who grew up in the area, occasionally makes appearances at the park.
This is the second water-related issue for the park this month, as it had to close nearly two weeks ago due to a burst water main.
In response to the ongoing severe weather, Knoxville Police issued a warning early Monday morning on their X account: "Periods of heavy rain are expected in our area for the next hour or more. Use caution on the roads, watch out for standing water, and be aware of the potential for flash flooding. And remember, as always, to never drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown."