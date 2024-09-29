United States

First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial

A tragic airplane crash at First Flight Airport in the Wright Brothers National Memorial on Saturday afternoon resulted in multiple fatalities. The incident occurred during landing, leading to a fire and airport closure as authorities investigate.

Multiple Fatalities Reported In An Airplane Crash At First Flight Airport
Several people lost their lives in a tragic single-engine plane crash on Saturday afternoon at the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, as reported by the National Park Service.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when eyewitnesses noted that the aircraft was attempting to land at the airport. Following the crash, the plane caught fire, prompting response from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department along with other local fire units to extinguish the flames.

As a result of the crash, the airport has been closed until further notice, according to the park service.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the incident, and the Federal Aviation Administration has also been alerted.

According to the park service, the Wright Brothers National Memorial will remain closed on Sunday.

