United States

Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police

A tragic shooting at Columbia Mall in Howard County, Maryland, has left one person dead, police confirm. Authorities report the incident occurred during a confrontation, with no active shooter threat present.

Columbia Mall
Columbia Mall Shooting Photo: X
info_icon

A fatal shooting has occurred at the Columbia Mall in Howard County, Maryland, leaving 1 person dead, as confirmed by the police. As per some reports, the shooting took place near the food court of the mall.

Authorities reported that the shooting happened during a confrontation inside the mall.

Police also stated that there are "no indications" of an active shooter.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball remarked on the incident, saying, "I am aware of the ongoing situation at the Mall in Columbia. Our Howard County Police Department is actively investigating, and will provide updates as information becomes available."

This story is still developing and will be updated.

