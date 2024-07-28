A fatal shooting has occurred at the Columbia Mall in Howard County, Maryland, leaving 1 person dead, as confirmed by the police. As per some reports, the shooting took place near the food court of the mall.
Authorities reported that the shooting happened during a confrontation inside the mall.
Police also stated that there are "no indications" of an active shooter.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball remarked on the incident, saying, "I am aware of the ongoing situation at the Mall in Columbia. Our Howard County Police Department is actively investigating, and will provide updates as information becomes available."
This story is still developing and will be updated.