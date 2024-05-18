United States

Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'

Chris Hemsworth reveals that working with his wife, Elsa Pataky, on the set of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is like a cherished date night for them, offering quality time away from their three kids.

Andreea Alexandru/ AP
Chris Hemsworth, left, and Elsa Pataky pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes. Photo: Andreea Alexandru/ AP
info_icon

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky stole the show not just with their stellar performances but also with their heartwarming chemistry at the glitzy premiere of their latest movie "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in London. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Friday, May 17, the 40-year-old revealed why working alongside his wife of over two decades is more than just a professional stint – it's a cherished opportunity for quality time together.

"It's just like date night for us," the doting father of three confessed. "You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us." Hemsworth's candid revelation sheds light on the couple's unique approach to balancing work and family life.

For Hemsworth, sharing the screen with Pataky means the world. "I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space," he gushed, emphasising the significance of these moments in nurturing their bond.

Reflecting on their roles in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," Hemsworth illuminated the challenges and rewards of acting alongside his beloved. "You get sort of parent roles and, you know, you desperately try and find moments with the two of you on a film set. I'll take it, I'll take what I can," he confessed, underscoring the value of these shared experiences.

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming film, Hemsworth steps into the shoes of Dr. Dementus, the formidable leader of the Biker Horde, while Pataky portrays the fierce Vulvalini General. Their on-screen partnership serves as a testament to their real-life chemistry, one that has flourished over the years amidst the demands of parenthood.

The couple, who are proud parents to daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, have a history of collaborating on the silver screen. Pataky notably appeared alongside her husband in the 2022 blockbuster "Thor: Love and Thunder," adding another layer of depth to their professional relationship.

Hemsworth's recent interview resonates with sentiments he shared in a 2023 conversation with GQ, where he reflected on the transformative power of parenthood on his marriage. "It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way," he mused, highlighting the evolution of their connection.

As "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" gears up for its much-anticipated release on May 24, fans eagerly await the electrifying chemistry between Hemsworth and Pataky on the silver screen.

